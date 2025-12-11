Kshema Power bags order to build substation for 350 MW hybrid project in MP

Chennai-based engineering firm Kshema Power on Thursday said it has secured an order from Oyster Green Hybrid Three Pvt Ltd to develop a 33 kV/220 kV AIS power substation for a 350 MW wind-solar hybrid project in Madhya Pradesh.
Together, the two companies will deliver infrastructure that will enhance clean energy evacuation capacity in one of India's fastest-expanding renewable corridors, a company statement said.
According to the statement, under the contract, Kshema Power will undertake the supply, erection, testing, and commissioning of a 51-kilometre transmission line, along with the design, engineering, supply, installation, civil works, testing, and commissioning of an AIS substation.
The installation will serve as the backbone of power evacuation for Oyster Green Hybrid Three's hybrid project, enabling efficient and reliable integration of wind and solar power into the grid. The project is expected to be completed by July 2026.
Abhinand Basant, Deputy Managing Director, Kshema Power, said, "We see this as an opportunity to build further on our strengths, expand our presence in high capacity hybrid projects and continue contributing to India's energy transition." The project is set to strengthen India's renewable energy evacuation capability at a time when hybrid projects are scaling rapidly across the country.
By integrating wind and solar generation with strong transmission architecture, Oyster Green Hybrid Three and Kshema Power are contributing to a more resilient, efficient, and future-ready grid.
Siddharth Bhatia, Managing Director, Oyster Green Hybrid Three Pvt Ltd, said in the statement,"This project is a significant step in strengthening our hybrid renewable energy portfolio and creating infrastructure that supports long-term, reliable power delivery.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
