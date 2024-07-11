Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

ATC Telecom converts Rs 160 cr worth Voda Idea debt bonds into equity

ATC has already converted OCDs worth Rs 1,440 crore into equity in March

Vodafone idea, Vi, V!
Vodafone idea (Photo: X@VodaIdea_NEWS)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 11 2024 | 11:49 PM IST
Mobile tower company ATC Telecom Infrastructure has converted Rs 160 crore worth of optionally convertible debentures, issued by Vodafone Idea in lieu of payments, into equity, a regulatory filing said on Thursday.

Debt-ridden telecom operator Vodafone Idea (VIL) had issued optionally convertible debentures (OCDs) worth Rs 1,600 crore to ATC, as it failed to pay for rentals of mobile towers.

ATC has already converted OCDs worth Rs 1,440 crore into equity in March.

"We wish to inform you that pursuant to the terms of OCDs, the Company has received Conversion Notice in respect of outstanding 1,600 OCDs from current OCD holders (ATC) for conversion into 16,00,00,000 fully paid up equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each at conversion price of Rs 10 per equity share," VIL said in the filing.

Last month, VIL allocated shares worth Rs 2,458 crore to vendors Nokia India and Ericsson India to clear partial dues.

The total debt of the company stood around Rs 2,07,630 crore as of March 31, 2024.

The shares of VIL closed at Rs 16.56 apiece, down 0.48 per cent compared to the previous close on the BSE.

Topics :Vodafone IndiaATCIndian stocks

First Published: Jul 11 2024 | 11:49 PM IST

