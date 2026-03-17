Ather Energy doubles service network to 500 centres across India

Ravneet Singh Phokela, Chief Business Officer, Ather Energy, said, “Crossing 500 service centres is an important milestone as we continue to scale our retail footprint and customer base across the country. From the early days, we have focused on building service capacity alongside sales because reliable after-sales support is a core part of the overall ownership experience. As our presence grows, having a strong service network becomes even more critical. Our focus is on ensuring that riders have access to trained technicians, transparent processes, and consistent service quality wherever they are.”