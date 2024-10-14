Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / News / Amazon Smbhav Hackathon to boost AI, tech innovations for small biz

Amazon Smbhav Hackathon to boost AI, tech innovations for small biz

The top three teams will compete for an exclusive visit to the Amazon headquarters in Seattle, along with cash prizes totalling up to Rs 10 lakh, as well as opportunities for mentorship and networking

amazon
Participants will address challenges like utilising social media for product promotion, optimizing multi-channel fulfilment, easing cross-border trade, and creating sustainable e-commerce solutions(Photo: Reuters)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 14 2024 | 5:37 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Amazon India on Monday announced the Smbhav Hackathon 2024, a nationwide competition aimed at developing next-generation technologies and AI-driven innovations specifically for small and medium businesses (SMBs) in the e-commerce sector.

The hackathon is a precursor to Amazon Smbhav 2024, the fifth edition of the company's flagship annual summit in India. For this event, Amazon has collaborated with Startup India, the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), the National Innovation Foundation (NIF) - India, and the NIF Incubation and Entrepreneurship Council (NIFientreC).

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The hackathon will emphasise innovations that can influence the growth and success of small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) in the fast-changing digital environment, the company said in a statement.

Participants will address challenges like utilising social media for product promotion, optimizing multi-channel fulfilment, easing cross-border trade, and creating sustainable e-commerce solutions.

The top three teams will compete for an exclusive visit to the Amazon headquarters in Seattle, along with cash prizes totalling up to Rs 10 lakh, as well as opportunities for mentorship and networking, it said.

"The collaboration between NIF, NIFientreC, Startup India, DPIIT, and Amazon exemplifies how the private sector can synergise with the government to transcend boundaries and realize collective objectives.

More From This Section

Cred launches new features as it expands financial services products

Consumer court directs Amazon to pay Rs 40k refund over hacked smartphone

Alok Industries Q2: Loss widens to Rs 262 cr; revenue dips to Rs 885.6 cr

SpiceJet faces new insolvency case over Rs 58 crore unpaid dues to lessor

Ericsson wins multi-billion dollar 5G equipment contract from Bharti Airtel

"The Amazon Smbhav Hackathon presents a transformative opportunity for grassroots innovators, students, entrepreneurs, professionals, and SMBs across India to unleash their creativity and shape the future of e-commerce," Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology, said.

Applications for the hackathon open on October 14, with the deadline for idea submissions on November 14, the announcement of shortlisted ideas on November 18, the prototype submission deadline on November 24, virtual Demo Days on December 5-6, and results announcement scheduled for Amazon Smbhav 2024 event on December 10.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Amazon Business reports over 134% growth on Corporate Gifting Store

Amazon India faces backlash: How one man keeps winning contests for 10 yrs

To improve efficiency, Amazon develops new system for faster deliveries

Amazon partners with Startup India, DPIIT to enhance startups growth

Amazon, Unilever veteran Manish Tiwary set to become Nestle India MD

Topics :Amazon IndiaAmazonartifical intelligence

First Published: Oct 14 2024 | 5:37 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story