Go First extends cancellation of its scheduled flights till July 10



Earlier, it had cancelled all flights till July 6. Cash-strapped Indian airline Go First on Tuesday announced extending the cancellation of its scheduled flights till July 10. The airline, which is undergoing an insolvency resolution process, stopped flying on May 3 and since then it has extended the cancellation of flights multiple times.



Last week, senior representatives of the current management of Go First discussed various aspects of the revival plan with officials of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). In a statement, the airlines said, "We regret to inform that due to operational reasons, Go First flights scheduled till 10 July 2023 have been cancelled. We apologise for the inconvenience caused by the flight cancellation."



Aviation watchdog DGCA will also conduct a special audit of Go First's facilities in the national capital and Mumbai from July 4 to 6 before approving the revival plan for the resumption of flights. The company has applied for immediate resolution and revival of operations.