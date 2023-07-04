Home / Companies / News / Go First extends cancellation of its scheduled flights till July 10

Go First extends cancellation of its scheduled flights till July 10

The airline, which is undergoing an insolvency resolution process, stopped flying on May 3 and since then, it has extended the cancellation of flights multiple times

BS Web Team New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 04 2023 | 3:32 PM IST
Cash-strapped Indian airline Go First on Tuesday announced extending the cancellation of its scheduled flights till July 10. The airline, which is undergoing an insolvency resolution process, stopped flying on May 3 and since then it has extended the cancellation of flights multiple times.  
Earlier, it had cancelled all flights till July 6.

In a statement, the airlines said, "We regret to inform that due to operational reasons, Go First flights scheduled till 10 July 2023 have been cancelled. We apologise for the inconvenience caused by the flight cancellation."
Last week, senior representatives of the current management of Go First discussed various aspects of the revival plan with officials of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

The company has applied for immediate resolution and revival of operations.
Aviation watchdog DGCA will also conduct a special audit of Go First's facilities in the national capital and Mumbai from July 4 to 6 before approving the revival plan for the resumption of flights.

According to a report by the news agency PTI, a senior official at DGCA said after a preliminary review of the resumption plan submitted by the Resolution Professional (RP) for Go First on June 28, the regulator has planned to conduct a special audit.
"The special audit to be conducted from July 4 to 6 shall be focused on the safety-related aspects and continued compliance of the requirements to hold an Air Operator Certificate, as well as on physical verification of the arrangements made for the resumption of flight operations," the official was quoted as saying by PTI in an earlier report. 

First Published: Jul 04 2023 | 3:32 PM IST

