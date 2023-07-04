Home / Companies / News / Swiggy introduces 'WhatToEat' feature offering customised food choices

Swiggy introduces 'WhatToEat' feature offering customised food choices

Users can now indicate what they are craving by selecting from a range of mood bubbles on the app, Swiggy stated

Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 04 2023 | 3:54 PM IST
Online food delivery platform Swiggy on Tuesday said it has introduced an industry-first 'WhatToEat' feature aiming to simplify the selection process by offering personalised recommendations tailored to users' current moods, location, order history, the time of the day and other preferences.

Users can now indicate what they are craving by selecting from a range of mood bubbles on the app, Swiggy stated.

The feature will inform users of the rationale behind each recommendation, whether it's based on their order history, local trends, or popularity among other Swiggy users.

To streamline the decision-making process, WhatToEat presents users with ten personalised recommendations for each order, cutting through the overwhelming number of choices, the food delivery platform stated.

First Published: Jul 04 2023 | 3:54 PM IST

