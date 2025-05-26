Aurobindo Pharma Q4 net dips 0.5%, revenue up 10.5% to Rs 8,382 cr

Aurobindo Pharma posted a 0.5 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) decline in net profit during the fourth quarter of FY25, reaching Rs 903.4 crore, even as consolidated revenue from operations grew by 10.5 per cent to Rs 8,382.1 crore.

This decline in profit after tax (PAT) can be attributed to an increase in total expenses compared to the previous year.

On a sequential basis, the company exhibited a 5 per cent increase in revenue, with profit growing by 6.8 per cent.

K. Nithyananda Reddy, Vice-Chairman and Managing Director of the company, said: "We are reflecting the strength of our core businesses, consistent volume-led growth, and the depth of our differentiated product portfolio. Our European operations, backed by our ongoing capacity enhancements, remain firmly positioned to sustain our trajectory and create long-term value for our stakeholders.”

For the full year of FY25, the company posted a 9.3 per cent Y-o-Y increase in revenue to Rs 31,723.7 crore, with net profit also rising 9.8 per cent to Rs 3,485.8 crore.

This quarter, revenue from the United States rose 13.5 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 4,072 crore, driven by higher volumes, a stable pricing environment, and new product launches. The US contributed 48.6 per cent to consolidated revenue. The company filed nine Abbreviated New Drug Applications (ANDAs) with the USFDA, received five final approvals (including two that were previously tentative), and launched five products during the quarter. As of 31 March 2025, it has cumulatively filed 861 ANDAs, with 690 final and 29 tentative approvals.

Similarly, revenue from Europe grew 17.2 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 2,147 crore, supported by strong performance across key markets. It accounted for 25.6 per cent of consolidated revenue.

Revenue from growth market formulation declined 7.8 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 786 crore due to subdued performance in select markets, contributing 9.4 per cent to consolidated revenue. Domestic formulation sales stood at Rs 56 crore for the quarter.