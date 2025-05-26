India a bright spot for growth amid global volatility: N Chandrasekaran

N Chandrasekaran, chairman of Tata Consumer Products, said in the company’s annual report for FY25. India remains one of the bright spots of economic growth amidst a volatile global economic environment,, chairman of Tata Consumer Products, said in the company’s annual report for FY25.

He said India’s long-term growth is underpinned by strong demographic and economic fundamentals and ongoing structural reforms.

“India’s near-term macro outlook remains strong with stable growth expectations in 2025, falling inflation, and ongoing monetary easing. India’s direct exposure to the US is limited, as its goods exports to the US are just over 2 per cent of its GDP (gross domestic product), one of the lowest among emerging markets,” he said in his address to shareholders.

He also pointed out that consumer trends like premiumisation, health and wellness, and convenience are gathering pace, and quick commerce has seen exponential growth — though physical distribution remains extremely relevant.

He said that in today’s uncertain and complex global environment, companies need to stay agile and dynamic.

“The need for strong, resilient, and visible supply chains has never been more critical. Emerging technologies such as GenAI, robotics, and blockchain are not just buzzwords but essential tools. The green energy transition globally is making notable progress, and this transition is driving substantial investment in technology, electric mobility, renewable power, hydrogen, and sustainable fuel,” he added.

He said companies must include these trends in their strategies and foster a culture of agility and continuous improvement.

Speaking about the ongoing year, he said 2025 started on a positive note with expectations of stable global growth, falling inflation, and tailwinds from declining interest rates.

However, this global macro narrative shifted with rising concerns around global growth and inflation, as policy uncertainty rose sharply with dramatic shifts in trade policy. The latest global growth estimates have been revised down," he added.

On the company’s strategy, he said, “At Tata Consumer, we have adopted an omnichannel strategy to tap into this large and growing opportunity. Gen Z and Millennials are expected to contribute to an increasing share of consumption; by some estimates, 76 per cent of the total consumption by 2030.”

He explained that this presents opportunities for cooking aids, packaged food, healthier and guilt-free snacking, and mini meal options — all of which the company has added to its portfolio in the last few years.

“The innovation capability we have built along with our portfolio transformation initiatives over the past few years position us well to leverage these emerging trends,” Chandrasekaran said.

On the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) space, he said the landscape is evolving rapidly and it is critical for brands to be present everywhere the consumer is.

“In India, we continued to make strong progress in our sales and distribution expansion, with a total reach of 4.4 million retail outlets. We completed the implementation of a next-gen Distributor Management System to further enhance salesforce productivity. Modern trade and e-commerce/quick commerce continue to be strong growth drivers, and we have started building pharmacy and HoReCa channels,” he added.