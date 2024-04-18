Home / Companies / News / Avaada Energy secures Rs 4,471 crore refinancing from lender Nabfid

(Photo: Bloomberg)
Shreya Jai New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 18 2024 | 8:10 PM IST
Avaada Energy, the renewable energy arm of Avaada Group, announced on Thursday the successful closure of refinancing transactions worth Rs 4,471 crore ($535 million) from the state-owned lender, the National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development (Nabfid). The company in a public statement claimed it to be one of the largest refinancing transactions in India’s renewable energy sector.

 
"This refinancing transaction, conducted under a Restricted Group (RG) structure, encompasses four ISTS-connected solar projects with a combined capacity of 1,700 MWp in the state of Rajasthan," said the company's statement.
 
The facility, sanctioned and disbursed as a 20-year Rupee Term Loan (RTL) facility, achieves significant commercial improvements over the earlier facilities prepaid, it further said.

First Published: Apr 18 2024 | 8:10 PM IST

