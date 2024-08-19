Avoid export of missile-related items to Russia: US cautions India Inc

The US government has cautioned Indian manufacturers to ensure that items, including defence equipment, are not exported to Russia. Such exports could support Russia’s missile systems and increase the risk of these companies facing Western sanctions.

A senior government official said, “US officials are leading consultation and sensitisation meetings with the industry to raise awareness about avoiding the export of specific products such as chemicals, aeronautical parts, and components that could be used in missile systems.”

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The official clarified that while the items exported to Russia are of dual use, they are not included on the Special Chemicals, Organisms, Materials, Equipment and Technologies (SCOMET) list. This list covers the export of certain dual-use items, munitions, and nuclear-related materials, including software and technology. Exports of these items are either prohibited or regulated under a licence.