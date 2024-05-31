Flipkart expects over 100 mn visitors during its 'Big End of Season Sale'

E-commerce firm Flipkart said it would host its ‘Big End of Season Sale’ (Big EOSS) beginning June 1, 2024. The Walmart-owned firm is expecting over 100 million visitors during the sale.

The event will offer choices from over 12,000 brands and 2 lakh sellers, with the option of open-box delivery across categories like sports shoes, watches, and jeans. Same-day delivery will be available on over 1 lakh products. Over 10 million new visitors are likely to participate, based on early trends observed.

“It gives us the opportunity to bring joy to our customers as we continue to focus on offering the best value and the widest range of trendy styles from top brands,” said Arief Mohamad, vice president and head of Flipkart Fashion. “The Big EOSS shopping extravaganza has not only delighted customers across India but has fuelled positive growth for sellers and brands on our platform.”

There are also Gen Z offerings curated on ‘SPOYL’, delivered to every serviceable pin code across the country.

Customers can avail of various bank offers when making their purchases during the event. These include a 10 per cent instant discount on credit cards and credit card EMI across RBL Bank, BOB Bank, and HSBC Bank (with a minimum order value of Rs 2,500). They can also avail offers with Flipkart UPI on a minimum order value of Rs 200.