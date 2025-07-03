Thursday, July 03, 2025 | 05:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Defence Acquisition Council approves defence purchases worth ₹1.05 trn

According to the ministry, these acquisitions will provide higher mobility, effective air defence.

Vijay Prasad Sharma New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 03 2025 | 5:50 PM IST

The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC), led by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, approved 10 major capital acquisition proposals on Thursday. The total value of these approvals is around ₹1.05 trillion through indigenous sourcing. 
The approvals, known as Acceptance of Necessity (AoN), cover the procurement of Armoured Recovery Vehicles, an Electronic Warfare System, an Integrated Common Inventory Management System for the Tri-Services, and Surface-to-Air Missiles. 
According to the ministry, these acquisitions “will provide higher mobility, effective air defence, better supply chain management and augment the operational preparedness of the armed forces.” 
 
 
Boost to naval capabilities

Further AoNs were given for buying Moored Mines, Mine Counter Measure Vessels, Super Rapid Gun Mount, and Submersible Autonomous Vessels. These systems are aimed at improving the Navy’s ability to protect both naval and merchant ships. 
“These procurements will enable mitigation of potential risks posed to the Naval and Merchant Vessels,” the statement added. 
To encourage domestic innovation, all the approvals were given under the Buy (Indian-Indigenously Designed Developed and Manufactured) category, which is intended to strengthen India’s self-reliance in defence production.

Topics : Rajnath Singh Indian Navy Defence Acquisition Council Indian Defence forces

First Published: Jul 03 2025 | 5:47 PM IST

