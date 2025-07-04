Muthoot FinCorp launches Tranche VI NCD issue to raise ₹290 crore

Muthoot FinCorp (MFL), the flagship company of the 138-year-old Muthoot Pappachan Group (Muthoot Blue), has launched the Tranche VI issue of secured, redeemable non-convertible debentures (NCDs), with a total size of up to Rs 290 crore.

The issue opened on Friday (4 July) and will close on 17 July, with an option for early closure. The Tranche VI issue has a base size of Rs 100 crore with a green-shoe option of Rs 190 crore, aggregating to Rs 290 crore. Each NCD has a face value of Rs 1,000.

The NCDs under the Tranche VI issue are being offered with maturity/tenure options of 24, 36, 60, and 72 months, with monthly, annual, and cumulative interest payment options. Effective yield (per annum) for the NCD holders in all categories of investors ranges from 9.20 per cent to 9.80 per cent.

This offering is intended to support lending, financing, and repayment/prepayment of interest and principal on existing borrowings, and to meet general corporate requirements. Muthoot FinCorp aims to raise up to Rs 290 crore, which is within the shelf limit of Rs 2,000 crore. These NCDs have been rated 'Crisil AA-/Stable' (pronounced as Crisil double A minus rating with a Stable outlook) by Crisil Ratings, reflecting the high degree of safety regarding timely service of financial obligations, the company said. It is proposed that these NCDs will be listed on the debt market segment of the BSE. All individual investors applying through intermediaries (viz. syndicate members, registered stockbrokers, registrar to an issue and transfer agent, and depository participants), where the application amount is up to Rs 5 lakh, shall only use UPI for the purpose of blocking of funds and provide his/her bank account-linked UPI ID in the bid-cum-application form submitted with intermediaries. However, individual investors shall continue to have the choice of availing other modes (viz. through SCSBs and stock exchange platform) for making an application in the public issue. Muthoot FinCorp has accelerated ease of investment through the Muthoot FinCorp ONE app, where customers can invest at any time and from anywhere. The UPI investing through an app reinforces the firm's strong offline network of over 3,700 branches.