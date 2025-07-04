Home / Companies / News / Muthoot FinCorp launches Tranche VI NCD issue to raise ₹290 crore

Muthoot FinCorp launches Tranche VI NCD issue to raise ₹290 crore

The NCDs offer flexible tenures from 24 to 72 months with monthly, annual, and cumulative payouts and aim to raise up to Rs 290 crore within the Rs 2,000 crore shelf limit

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency
This offering is intended to support lending, financing, and repayment/prepayment of interest and principal on existing borrowings. (Photo: Shutterstock)
Shine Jacob Chennai
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 04 2025 | 2:20 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Muthoot FinCorp (MFL), the flagship company of the 138-year-old Muthoot Pappachan Group (Muthoot Blue), has launched the Tranche VI issue of secured, redeemable non-convertible debentures (NCDs), with a total size of up to Rs 290 crore.
 
The issue opened on Friday (4 July) and will close on 17 July, with an option for early closure. The Tranche VI issue has a base size of Rs 100 crore with a green-shoe option of Rs 190 crore, aggregating to Rs 290 crore. Each NCD has a face value of Rs 1,000.
 
The NCDs under the Tranche VI issue are being offered with maturity/tenure options of 24, 36, 60, and 72 months, with monthly, annual, and cumulative interest payment options. Effective yield (per annum) for the NCD holders in all categories of investors ranges from 9.20 per cent to 9.80 per cent.
 
This offering is intended to support lending, financing, and repayment/prepayment of interest and principal on existing borrowings, and to meet general corporate requirements. Muthoot FinCorp aims to raise up to Rs 290 crore, which is within the shelf limit of Rs 2,000 crore.
 
These NCDs have been rated 'Crisil AA-/Stable' (pronounced as Crisil double A minus rating with a Stable outlook) by Crisil Ratings, reflecting the high degree of safety regarding timely service of financial obligations, the company said. It is proposed that these NCDs will be listed on the debt market segment of the BSE.
 
All individual investors applying through intermediaries (viz. syndicate members, registered stockbrokers, registrar to an issue and transfer agent, and depository participants), where the application amount is up to Rs 5 lakh, shall only use UPI for the purpose of blocking of funds and provide his/her bank account-linked UPI ID in the bid-cum-application form submitted with intermediaries. However, individual investors shall continue to have the choice of availing other modes (viz. through SCSBs and stock exchange platform) for making an application in the public issue. Muthoot FinCorp has accelerated ease of investment through the Muthoot FinCorp ONE app, where customers can invest at any time and from anywhere. The UPI investing through an app reinforces the firm's strong offline network of over 3,700 branches.
 
“We are delighted to introduce our new NCD series, presenting investors with a safe, high-return investment proposition. With easy accessibility via our extensive network of more than 3,700 branches, digital platform Muthoot FinCorp ONE (for investments of up to Rs 5 lakh), and partner ecosystem, this launch is a further testimony to our promise of bringing innovative, inclusive, and customer-centric financial solutions that address the changing needs of modern-day investors,” said Shaji Varghese, Chief Executive Officer, Muthoot FinCorp Limited.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Energy giant Shell deepens India market reach through Raj Petro acquisition

Reviewing CCI order, will take appropriate legal recourse: Asian Paints

Tata group's Trent Ltd revenue up 19.7% to ₹5,061 cr in Apr-June qtr

SMPP bags orders for jackets and helmets worth ₹300 cr from Indian Army

Jindal Steel bags 50-year mining lease for Roida-I block in Odisha

Topics :Muthoot Finance stockMuthoot FinanceMuthoot

First Published: Jul 04 2025 | 2:20 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story