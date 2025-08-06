Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd (BHIL) on Wednesday reported a doubling of consolidated profit to Rs 3,487 crore for the first quarter ended June 30.
The company, registered as a Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC), had earned Rs 1,610 crore in the same quarter a year ago.
Total income during the quarter also more than doubled to Rs 338 crore against Rs 148 crore in the first quarter of the previous year, BHIL said in a regulatory filing.
However, total expenses declined to Rs 49 crore from Rs 70 crore in the year-ago period.
BHIL holds strategic stakes in Bajaj Auto Ltd, Bajaj Finserv Ltd and Maharashtra Scooters Ltd, which it consolidates with other group companies.
It has financial investments of over Rs 17,000 crore (at market value). BHIL also has a wholly owned subsidiary, viz. Bajaj Auto Holdings Ltd, which has an investment in group company.
On March 17, 2025, Bajaj Finserv Ltd (BFS), an associate company of BHIL, signed Share Purchase Agreements (SPAs) for BFS (together with its promoter and promoter Group entities) to acquire 26 per cent equity stake owned by Allianz SE in Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Company Limited (BAGIC) and Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance Company Limited (BALIC).
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories
Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app