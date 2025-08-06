Home / Companies / News / Bajaj Holdings Q1 results: PAT doubles to ₹3,487 cr on strong investments

Bajaj Holdings Q1 results: PAT doubles to ₹3,487 cr on strong investments

Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd (BHIL) on Wednesday reported a doubling of consolidated profit to Rs 3,487 crore for the first quarter ended June 30.

BHIL holds strategic stakes in Bajaj Auto Ltd, Bajaj Finserv Ltd and Maharashtra Scooters Ltd, which it consolidates with other group companies. | Illustration: Ajay Mohanty
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 06 2025 | 8:30 PM IST
The company, registered as a Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC), had earned Rs 1,610 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

Total income during the quarter also more than doubled to Rs 338 crore against Rs 148 crore in the first quarter of the previous year, BHIL said in a regulatory filing.

However, total expenses declined to Rs 49 crore from Rs 70 crore in the year-ago period.

BHIL holds strategic stakes in Bajaj Auto Ltd, Bajaj Finserv Ltd and Maharashtra Scooters Ltd, which it consolidates with other group companies.

It has financial investments of over Rs 17,000 crore (at market value). BHIL also has a wholly owned subsidiary, viz. Bajaj Auto Holdings Ltd, which has an investment in group company.

On March 17, 2025, Bajaj Finserv Ltd (BFS), an associate company of BHIL, signed Share Purchase Agreements (SPAs) for BFS (together with its promoter and promoter Group entities) to acquire 26 per cent equity stake owned by Allianz SE in Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Company Limited (BAGIC) and Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance Company Limited (BALIC).

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Aug 06 2025 | 8:30 PM IST

