Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd (BHIL) on Wednesday reported a doubling of consolidated profit to Rs 3,487 crore for the first quarter ended June 30.

The company, registered as a Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC), had earned Rs 1,610 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

Total income during the quarter also more than doubled to Rs 338 crore against Rs 148 crore in the first quarter of the previous year, BHIL said in a regulatory filing.

However, total expenses declined to Rs 49 crore from Rs 70 crore in the year-ago period.

BHIL holds strategic stakes in Bajaj Auto Ltd, Bajaj Finserv Ltd and Maharashtra Scooters Ltd, which it consolidates with other group companies.