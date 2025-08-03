Sunday, August 03, 2025 | 10:26 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / M&M to pursue engineering actions to address rare earth shortage: CFO

M&M to pursue engineering actions to address rare earth shortage: CFO

The company has taken steps to build inventory through alternative sources to take care of the problem, he stated

mahindra logo, mahindra

The company's engineers are working on various solutions to work out a solution. (Photo: Reuters)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 03 2025 | 10:24 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Mahindra & Mahindra plans to manage rare earth magnet supplies through alternative sourcing channels for the next nine months and will pursue 'engineering efforts' to address the raw material shortage situation amid growing product portfolio, according to a senior company executive.

The imposition of export restrictions by China on key rare earth magnets has resulted in supply chain bottlenecks, impacting the user industries, including the auto and electronics sectors.

The magnets are essential components across sectors like automobiles, household appliances, and renewable energy. 

"Basis, all the actions we have taken, FY26 is more or less managed. We have to now work on some medium and long term actions," Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) Group Chief Financial Officer Amarjyoti Barua told PTI in an interaction.

 

The company has taken steps to build inventory through alternative sources to take care of the problem, he stated.

Also Read

mahindra logo, mahindra

Mahindra & Mahindra vehicle sales rise 26% to 83,691 units in July

Mahindra Lifespaces

Mahindra Lifespaces' Q1 FY26 profit grows multiple times to ₹51 crore

mahindra

Mahindra Industrial Park, Sumitomo Corp sign strategic deal with Osaka govt

Mahindra and Mahindra, M&M

Mahindra & Mahindra's overall auto sales rise 14% in June at 78,969 units

Mahindra and Mahindra, M&M

Mahindra group's top executives witness up to 98% jump in salariespremium

"It has panned out well for us so far and we do not foresee any major risk for the next nine months," Barua said.

"But considering the growth plans we have, we have to think about a much bigger play than what the tactical plays we have done, and that is going to require a lot more engineering effort," he added.

The company's engineers are working on various solutions to work out a solution, Barua said.

Last week, Maruti Suzuki stated that its engineers are working to mitigate the rare earth magnet shortage issue, noting that there has been no impact on its production so far. 

Hyundai Motor India has also stated that it is not facing any production issues due to the shortage of rare earth magnets.

In June, rating agency Icra had stated that inventories of rare-earth magnets used in critical automotive components, particularly electric vehicle (EV) traction motors and power steering systems, could run dry by mid-July this year. Crisil, another rating agency, had also flagged it as a significant risk to automotive supply chains.

The magnets in question, neodymium-iron-boron, are known for their strength and efficiency, used for high-performance automotive applications such as traction motors in electric vehicles and power steering in both electric vehicles and internal combustion engine vehicles.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Decathlon

Decathlon India eyes $1 bn sales in 5 years with double-digit growth

C Vijayakumar, CEO & MD, HCLTech

HCLTech CEO Vijayakumar earns $10.85 mn in FY25; tops TCS, Infosys heads

Larsen & Turbo, L&T

L&T terminated contracts of suburban rail project illegally, says K-RIDE

stake sale, shares, investors, investment

Mahindra & Mahindra completes acquisition of 59% stake in SML Isuzu

Lodha group, Macrotech developers

Lodha Developers plans to buy at least one NCR land parcel in FY25

Topics : Mahindra Mahindra Group Mahindra & Mahindra

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 03 2025 | 10:24 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodaySri Lotus Developers IPOSuzlon Energy Share PriceGold and Silver Rate TodayFD RatesTrump New Tariffs ListSchengen VisaUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon