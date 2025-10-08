Home / Companies / News / Skoda Auto India plans electric car launch by 2027-28 with local suppliers

Skoda Auto India plans electric car launch by 2027-28 with local suppliers

The company plans to enter the fast-growing Indian electric car market by 2027-28, according to the official. Skoda has a global portfolio of electric cars positioned in the premium segment

Volkswagen, Skoda
Volkswagen, Skoda (Photo: Reuters)
Press Trust of India Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 08 2025 | 4:53 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Skoda Auto India, part of the Volkswagen group, is evaluating the launch of electric car in the country with localised supplier base, an official said on Wednesday.

The company plans to enter the fast-growing Indian electric car market by 2027-28, according to the official. Skoda has a global portfolio of electric cars positioned in the premium segment.

"We are evaluating to launch the electric car in India during 2027-28 after setting up a localised supplier base. By this time, we will get the time to set up the supplier base, and the charging infrastructure would also develop", brand director of Skoda Auto India Ashis Gupta told reporters here.

He said that the electric car industry comprises 10 per cent to 12 per cent of the total segment and is growing very fast. By 2027-28, the right policy framework for electric cars would also be in place, Gupta said.

With four models in India, three sedans and one in the small SUV segment, Skoda Auto India has a market share of 1.7 per cent in terms of volume, Gupta said.

During the period January to September 2025, the company sold 53,000 units of the four models, he said. "The small SUV model helped Skoda Auto India to raise the market share substantially", he said.

The four models offered in India are Kylaq, Slavia, Kushaq and Kodiac.

Gupta said the lowering of the GST has brought in new customers. While the small SUV attracts a GST of 18 per cent and 40 per cent for the sedans.

He said that the company presently has 315 customer touchpoints across the country. Plans are there to raise them to 350 by 2025, with focus on the Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, Gupta said.

With its production base at Pune, the company exports its products to Middle East and Africa.

Gupta said the aim of the company is to maintain the market share and retain the number seven position as a car manufacturing company in the country.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Tata Housing sells flats worth over ₹1,000 cr in new project at Bengaluru

Saatvik Green Energy bags solar modules supply orders worth over ₹700 cr

BPCL to complete Andhra refinery feasibility report by December 2025

Bira in talks to raise $132 mn in record fundraising; GEM among suitors

TVS ILP invests Rs 250 crore in grade-A logistics park in Visakhapatnam

Topics :Company NewsSkodaAuto Electric VehiclesAuto

First Published: Oct 08 2025 | 4:53 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story