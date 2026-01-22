Bandhan Bank's Q3FY26 results: Net profit declines 52% to ₹210 crore

Kolkata-based Bandhan Bank on Thursday reported a 52 per cent year-on-year drop in net profit to ₹210 crore in the October–December (Q3 FY26) quarter, due to a substantial decline in non-interest income and a drop in net interest income (NII).

Its NII dropped 4.5 per cent year on year to ₹2,690 crore in Q3 FY26, while non-interest income declined 38 per cent year on year to ₹690 crore. As a result, net total income fell 14 per cent year on year to ₹3,380 crore during the period.

Bandhan Bank’s net interest margin (NIM) stood at 5.9 per cent at the end of Q3, up 6 basis points sequentially, but down 97 basis points from the same period last year.

It reported fresh slippages of ₹1,310 crore in Q3, down 17.6 per cent sequentially from ₹1,590 crore. The bank sold ₹3,170 crore of bad loans to asset reconstruction companies (ARCs) during the quarter. Its standard asset as well as non-performing assets (NPAs) in Q3 stood at ₹1,160 crore, down from ₹1,380 crore in the same period last year and ₹1,150 crore in the previous quarter. The bank’s asset quality improved, with gross NPAs at 3.3 per cent in Q3, down 169 basis points from the previous quarter. Net NPAs stood at 1 per cent. Its advances grew 10 per cent year on year and 3.7 per cent sequentially to ₹1.45 trillion. The share of the secured book of the bank now stands at 56.7 per cent.