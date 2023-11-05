Home / Companies / News / Bank of Baroda's former CDO Akhil Handa says he was not terminated

Bank of Baroda's former CDO Akhil Handa says he was not terminated

Former Chief Digital Officer of Bank of Baroda counters termination claims, citing personal decision to resign following operational challenges

BS Web Team New Delhi
Bank of Baroda

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 5 2023 | 0:07 AM IST
Public sector lender Bank of Baroda's (BoB's) former Chief Digital Officer (CDO) Akhil Handa on November 4 stated he had resigned and was not terminated, reported Moneycontrol.

"My exit was a personal decision that I conveyed to the top management in August and since then I have been serving my notice period. The narrative of termination seems a deflection of operational lapses at the branch level issues," said Handa in a statement to Moneycontrol.

According to the report, in the resignation letter, he stated that he would serve a notice period of three months.

Handa, who had been with BoB for ten years, was instrumental in setting up the 'bob World' app.

He issued the statement after the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Debadatta Chand, while addressing the media on November 4, stated the bank had taken action on the field and at the corporate level, including the termination of Handa over the BOB World incident.

"We have said things earlier as well; a couple of things came into the media as well, we have taken a large set of actions (including on people on the field). As far as the Chief Digital Officer is concerned, this is termination, and currently, we have appointed someone as CDO," said Chand at the post-results press conference.

Topics :Bank of BarodaBanking sectorBS Web Reports

First Published: Nov 5 2023 | 0:04 AM IST

