Bank of India's domestic advances rise nearly 15% to ₹5.96 trillion

State-owned Bank of India on Monday reported an 11.8 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth in its global business, which rose to ₹15.61 trillion as of September 30 from ₹13.97 trillion a year earlier, the bank said in an exchange filing.

Global deposits grew 10.08 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹8.53 trillion from ₹7.75 trillion a year earlier, while global gross advances rose 13.94 per cent to ₹7.08 trillion from ₹6.21 trillion.

On the domestic front, deposits increased 8.53 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹7.30 trillion compared to ₹6.72 trillion in the same period last year. Retail term deposits in the domestic segment stood at ₹3.45 trillion, marking a 14.15 per cent year-on-year growth.