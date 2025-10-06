Home / Companies / News / Bank of India's domestic advances rise nearly 15% to ₹5.96 trillion

Bank of India's domestic advances rise nearly 15% to ₹5.96 trillion

Bank of India reports 11.8% growth in global business and strong gains in domestic lending, with retail term deposits up 14% year-on-year in September

bank of india, BOI
Profit growth led by retail, MSME, and overseas advances | Image: Bloomberg
BS Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 06 2025 | 7:10 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
State-owned Bank of India on Monday reported an 11.8 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth in its global business, which rose to ₹15.61 trillion as of September 30 from ₹13.97 trillion a year earlier, the bank said in an exchange filing.
 
Global deposits grew 10.08 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹8.53 trillion from ₹7.75 trillion a year earlier, while global gross advances rose 13.94 per cent to ₹7.08 trillion from ₹6.21 trillion.
 
On the domestic front, deposits increased 8.53 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹7.30 trillion compared to ₹6.72 trillion in the same period last year. Retail term deposits in the domestic segment stood at ₹3.45 trillion, marking a 14.15 per cent year-on-year growth.
 
Domestic gross advances climbed 14.62 per cent to ₹5.96 trillion from ₹5.20 trillion as of September 2024. Shares of Bank of India ended at ₹125.90 per share, up 0.32 per cent.
 
Profit growth led by retail, MSME, and overseas advances
 
Bank of India reported a 32.2 per cent Y-o-Y rise in consolidated net profit for the quarter ended June 2025 at ₹2,252 crore, up from ₹1,703 crore in the same quarter last year. The growth was driven by an expansion in advances across retail, MSME, and overseas segments.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Hero MotoCorp stock surges on festive demand, GST cuts boost outlook

Ola Electric's ferrite motor gets nod, cuts rare-earth dependence

Adani Enterprises taps debt private placement after 2-year gap: Bankers

IEX reports 16% rise in energy trade to 35,217 mn units in Sep quarter

Mercedes-Benz India clocks record Navratri sales, retails 2,500 cars

Topics :Finance NewssbiBanking Industry

First Published: Oct 06 2025 | 7:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story