IEX reports 16% rise in energy trade to 35,217 mn units in Sep quarter

electricity, power sector
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 06 2025 | 5:48 PM IST
Energy Exchange IEX on Monday reported a 16.1 per cent year-on-year rise in electricity trade volumes at 35,217 million units (MUs) for the September quarter.

During the quarter, the Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) traded 44.22 lakh renewable energy certificates, recording a 30 per cent year-on-year decline.

In July-September, increased hydro, wind and coal-based generation resulted in higher liquidity on the exchange, which led to a substantial drop in DAM and RTM prices.

The market-clearing price in the day-ahead market (DAM) declined 12.5 per cent year-on-year to Rs 3.93 per unit in Q2 FY26.

Similarly, the market-clearing price in the real-time market (RTM) fell 16.1 per cent to Rs 3.51 per unit in Q2 FY26.

On August 25, heavy rains boosted liquidity, driving the average RTM price to near zero (Rs 0.01/kWh), discovered in a single time block (07:45 am to 8:00 pm).

The DAM, including registered total volumes of 14,534 MU during Q2 FY26, increased by 1.4 per cent.

The segment accounted for 36.1 per cent of the total traded volumes in Q2FY26.

The RTM registered a total volume of 14,925 MU during Q2 FY26, an increase of 39.1 per cent over Q2 FY25. It accounted for 37.1 per cent of the total traded volumes in Q2 FY26.

A total of 44.22 lakh RECs were traded during Q2 FY26, a decline of 29.8 per cent year-on-year.

As many as 6.27 lakh RECs were traded in the trading sessions on September 10 and 24 at a clearing price of Rs 365/REC and Rs 370/REC, respectively.

The next REC trading sessions at the exchange are scheduled for October 8 and 29.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :IEXenergy sector

First Published: Oct 06 2025 | 5:48 PM IST

