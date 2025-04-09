Home / Companies / News / Bank of India, UCO Bank cut lending rate in line with RBI's policy

Bank of India, UCO Bank cut lending rate in line with RBI's policy

Both public sector banks, in separate regulatory filings, said the rate revision has been done following the RBI's reduction in the short-term lending rate

UCO Bank
UCO Bank said it has brought down repo linked rate to 8.8 per cent, effective Thursday. (Photo: Reuters)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 09 2025 | 6:38 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Bank of India and UCO Bank have announced 25 basis points reduction lending rate within hours of RBI's decision to slash its policy rate on Wednesday, a move which will help existing and new borrowers.

Other banks are also are expected to make similar announcements soon.

Both public sector banks, in separate regulatory filings, said the rate revision has been done following the RBI's reduction in the short-term lending rate (repo rate) earlier in the day.

Bank of India's new Repo Based Lending Rate (RBLR) stands at 8.85 per cent compared to 9.10 per cent earlier.

The new rate would be effective from Wednesday, Bank of India said in a regulatory filing.

UCO Bank said it has brought down repo linked rate to 8.8 per cent, effective Thursday.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

IndiGo briefly becomes world's most valuable airline by market cap

Asset valuer selected for IDBI Bank; govt finalising share pact: Dipam secy

Infosys expands partnership with AIB to drive digital transformation

98% of all PCs will be AI-enabled by 2028, predicts Dell executive

Waaree Renewable Tech debuts successfully on NSE, boosts growth prospects

Topics :Bank of IndiaUCO BankRBI Policy

First Published: Apr 09 2025 | 6:38 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story