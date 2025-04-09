Waaree Renewable Tech debuts successfully on NSE, boosts growth prospects

Renewable energy solutions provider Waaree Renewable Technologies on Wednesday announced that it has been listed on the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE).

"Waaree Renewable Technologies Limited's NSE debut is a strategic inflection point. It provides the company with wider stakeholder engagement, and enhanced capital access to drive future expansion," the company said in a statement.

Shares of the company were trading 0.85 per cent lower at Rs 856.95 apiece on the NSE.

This listing not only elevates the company's market visibility and investor accessibility but also highlights its remarkable growth trajectory and commitment to building a greener, self-reliant India, the statement said.

"Being listed on the NSE is a defining moment in our journey. It symbolises scale, credibility, and intent," said Viren C Doshi, Director at WRTL.

With execution of over 1.82 GW in solar EPC installations and currently managing execution of an additional 1.7 GW of projects, WRTL has solidified its position as a trusted partner in India's renewable energy value chain, it said.

Additionally, there is a robust bidding pipeline of 17.8 GWp, further enhancing its potential for sustained growth in the solar EPC segment.

The company has been involved in providing solar solutions for data centres, which is a market with exponential growth potential.

Waaree Renewable Technologies Ltd (NSE: WRTL) is a solar EPC (engineering procurement construction) and renewable energy company.