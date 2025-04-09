IndiGo turns world's most valuable airline, m-cap tops Delta Airlines'

IndiGo, India's largest airline, on Wednesday pipped US-based Delta Airlines in terms of market capitalisation to become the world's most valuable airline, according to Bloomberg data.

IndiGo's share price touched a peak of Rs 5,262.5 on Wednesday. Therefore, by 2.30 pm, the airline's market capitalisation jumped to $23.24 billion, ahead of Delta's market capitalisation of $23.17 billion, according to data.

IndiGo is the only Indian carrier among the world's top 10 airlines. It operates 15,768 flights per week, according to data by aviation analytics firm Cirium. This is 12.7 per cent more than what it was operating in April last year.

To meet the growing demand in the country's air travel market, Indian carriers have placed multiple significant aircraft orders since 2023. In February 2023, Tata-run Air India group placed an order for 470 planes: 250 with Airbus, and 220 with Boeing. In June 2023, IndiGo made the world's largest aircraft order by signing a deal for 500 narrow body A320neo family planes from Airbus.

In January 2024, new airline Akasa Air placed an order for 150 B737 Max aircraft with Boeing. Three months later, IndiGo placed its first-ever order for wide-body aircraft, securing 30 A350 planes from Airbus, marking a significant step towards expanding its international operations and network. In October 2024, Air India placed an order for 85 more planes with Airbus.

Air India group and IndiGo hold more than 90 per cent of the domestic passenger market right now.

Also Read

India is expected to become the centre of world aviation in 15 years due to capacity and professionally run airlines, said Edward Delahaye, head of customer accounts for India and South Asia at Airbus, in February 2024.

India has about 800 commercial aircraft in its skies and the majority of them are from European plane-maker Airbus. "If you add domestic traffic growth, the GDP [gross domestic product] growth in the country, recapturing a lot of international traffic from other international airports, and establishing India as a connecting place in the world, I think the prospects of Indian aviation are very bright, well beyond what we are seeing today," Delahaye said.