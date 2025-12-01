Centre to sell up to 6% stake in Bank of Maharashtra via OFS for ₹2,500 cr

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

The Centre plans to sell up to a 6 per cent stake in the Bank of Maharashtra (BoM) this week through an offer for sale (OFS), the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) said on Monday. The sale opens for non-retail investors on Tuesday, while retail investors can place bids on Wednesday.

The base offer comprises 384.6 million shares, with an additional 76.9 million shares available under the green-shoe option, taking the total to 461.5 million shares or 6 per cent of the stake of the Pune-based lender.

ALSO READ: Bank of Maharashtra Q2 profit up 23% to ₹1,633 crore on lower NPAs “Offer for sale in BoM opens tomorrow for non-retail investors. Retail investors can bid on Wednesday. Government offers to disinvest 5 per cent equity in the bank with an additional 1 per cent as a green-shoe option,” DIPAM Secretary Arunish Chawla said in a post on X.

The base price per share has been fixed at Rs 54. Based on the current market price, the stake sale could fetch roughly Rs 2,500 crore for the government. BoM’s share closed at Rs 57.7 on Monday, down 1.54 per cent, giving the lender a valuation of Rs 44,350 crore. The Centre currently holds 79.60 per cent in the BoM. A successful sale will bring its shareholding below 75 per cent, enabling the bank to meet the Securities and Exchange Board of India’s (Sebi) minimum public shareholding requirement of 25 per cent. Sebi’s Securities Contract (Regulation) Rules mandate that all listed companies, including those in the public sector, maintain a minimum public shareholding of 25 per cent. The deadline for compliance has been set at August 2026.