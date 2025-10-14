Tuesday, October 14, 2025 | 11:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Bank of Maharashtra Q2 profit up 23% to ₹1,633 crore on lower NPAs

Bank of Maharashtra Q2 profit up 23% to ₹1,633 crore on lower NPAs

The bank had posted a net profit of ₹1,327 crore in the same quarter preceding fiscal (FY25)

Bank of Maharashtra logo

Shares of Bank of Maharashtra settled 3.77 per cent lower at Rs 55.4 apiece on the BSE. (Photo: X@mahabank)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 14 2025 | 10:58 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Public sector lender Bank of Maharashtra on Tuesday reported a 23 per cent growth in its standalone net profit to Rs 1,633 crore in the September quarter of the current fiscal (FY26), driven by a decline in bad loans and a rise in interest income.

The bank had posted a net profit of Rs 1,327 crore in the same quarter preceding fiscal (FY25).

The state-owned bank earned interest income of Rs 7,128 crore during the quarter, compared to Rs 6,017 crore in the same period a year ago, Bank of Maharashtra said in a regulatory filing.

Overall, its total income increased to Rs 7,973.61 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 6,809.2 crore in the three months ended September 30, 2024.

 

The bank was able to reduce gross Non-Performing Assets (NPAs) to 1.72 per cent of the gross loans by the end of September 2025, from 1.84 per cent a year ago.

Likewise, net NPAs or bad loans came down to 0.18 per cent, from 0.2 per cent at the end of the second quarter of the previous fiscal.

Shares of Bank of Maharashtra settled 3.77 per cent lower at Rs 55.4 apiece on the BSE.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

William Cho

India at centre of LG Electronics' Global South strategy: CEO William Chopremium

Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer (Marketing and Sales), Maruti Suzuki India

Share of small cars in sales up after GST cut: Maruti's Partho Banerjee

google, google logo

Google to invest $15 billion by 2030 to develop AI hub in Andhra Pradesh

Infosys

Infosys wins ₹14K cr deal from UK's NHS for workforce management solution

TRB Rajaa, Tamil Nadu industries minister

Foxconn investing ₹15,000 cr in Tamil Nadu, reiterates Minister TRB Rajaa

Topics : Company News Bank of Maharashtra Q2 results

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 14 2025 | 10:58 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks to buy todayDelhi PollutionGold-Silver Price TodayHaryana IPS Suicide CaseTop Muhurat PicksKantara Box Office CollectionUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon