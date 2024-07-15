BCD group bags order worth Rs 184 cr for housing project in Bengaluru

Construction firm BCD Group has bagged Rs 184 cr worth of work order in Bengaluru to construct a residential project in Bengaluru.

In a statement on Monday, BCD Group said it has bagged construction work for a residential project from Ramsons Trendsquares in Bengaluru.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The housing project 'Ramsons Trendsqure East Park Residences' has a 1.5 million square feet area.

The scope of the work for BCD is a general civil contract. The project will need close to 700 skilled workers during the peak operations.

The "Bengaluru real estate market is increasingly growing premium with home buyers looking for high-end projects from trusted developers.

"As developers' preferred partners, we are at the forefront of bringing innovation and new construction technology to design, develop and market the project among the target customers," Angad Singh Bedi, Managing Director at BCD Group, said.

BCD Group, established in 1952, is one of the leading players in the Indian construction and design industry.

Headquartered in Bengaluru, BCD Group is present across 7 cities in India, and involved in the development of diverse projects, including group housings, commercial complexes, shopping malls, hotels, hospitals, steel plants, power plants, cement plants, oil refineries, airports and stadiums.