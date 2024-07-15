Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / News / BCD group bags order worth Rs 184 cr for housing project in Bengaluru

BCD group bags order worth Rs 184 cr for housing project in Bengaluru

The housing project 'Ramsons Trendsqure East Park Residences' has a 1.5 million square feet area

construction labour worker
BCD Group, established in 1952, is one of the leading players in the Indian construction and design industry| Representative Image
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 15 2024 | 4:41 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Construction firm BCD Group has bagged Rs 184 cr worth of work order in Bengaluru to construct a residential project in Bengaluru.

In a statement on Monday, BCD Group said it has bagged construction work for a residential project from Ramsons Trendsquares in Bengaluru.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The housing project 'Ramsons Trendsqure East Park Residences' has a 1.5 million square feet area.

The scope of the work for BCD is a general civil contract. The project will need close to 700 skilled workers during the peak operations.

The "Bengaluru real estate market is increasingly growing premium with home buyers looking for high-end projects from trusted developers.

"As developers' preferred partners, we are at the forefront of bringing innovation and new construction technology to design, develop and market the project among the target customers," Angad Singh Bedi, Managing Director at BCD Group, said.

BCD Group, established in 1952, is one of the leading players in the Indian construction and design industry.

Headquartered in Bengaluru, BCD Group is present across 7 cities in India, and involved in the development of diverse projects, including group housings, commercial complexes, shopping malls, hotels, hospitals, steel plants, power plants, cement plants, oil refineries, airports and stadiums.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Builders cut project completion time by 20% in top 7 cities: Anarock

Kalpataru Projects Board to meet on June 10 to mull fund raise; stock up 6%

KEC International share price rallies 7% on Rs 1,000-crore order win

NBCC Ltd Q4 results: Consolidated net profit rises 26% to Rs 136 crore

NCC shares surge 7% on strong Q4 performance

Topics :construction firmsConstructionBengaluru

First Published: Jul 15 2024 | 4:41 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story