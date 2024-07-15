Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Waaree Renewable Technologies receives Rs 90 cr solar power project

The project is scheduled to be completed in ongoing financial year 2024-25, Waaree Renewable Technologies Ltd (WAAREERTL) said in an exchange filing

"WAAREERTL has received a Letter of Award (LOA) for the execution of Engineering, Procurement and Construction works for solar power project of 30 MW DC capacity on turnkey basis," it said. (Photo: Reuters)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 15 2024 | 3:52 PM IST
Waaree Renewable Technologies on Monday said it has received a Rs 90-crore solar power project to be developed on a turnkey basis.

The project is scheduled to be completed in ongoing financial year 2024-25, Waaree Renewable Technologies Ltd (WAAREERTL) said in an exchange filing.
 

"WAAREERTL has received a Letter of Award (LOA) for the execution of Engineering, Procurement and Construction works for solar power project of 30 MW DC capacity on turnkey basis," it said.

The order values Rs 90.29 crore excluding taxes, it added.

The company did not disclose the name of the entity that awarded the project.
 

First Published: Jul 15 2024 | 3:52 PM IST

