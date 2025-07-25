Shriram Finance Q1FY26 results: Net profit rises 6% to ₹2,159 crore

Shriram Finance, one of the largest retail non-banking financial companies in India, has posted a consolidated net profit of ₹2,159.39 crore during the first quarter of the financial year 2025-26, up 6 per cent from ₹2,030.64 crore during the April to June quarter of 2024-25.

The company’s total income rose by 20 per cent during the April to June period of FY26, reaching ₹11,542.44 crore compared to ₹9,609.71 crore during the same quarter last fiscal. By the end of the first quarter, the NBFC’s total assets under management (AUM) increased by 16.62 per cent, standing at ₹2.72 trillion, compared to ₹2.33 trillion during the June quarter of 2024. Its earnings per share (EPS) increased to ₹11.46 in June 2025 from ₹10.54 in Q1 of FY25.

During the period under review, the liquidity coverage ratio stood at 268.74 per cent, up from 225.19 per cent during the same quarter in 2024. The gross non-performing asset (NPA) ratio for the quarter reduced to 4.53 per cent, compared to 5.39 per cent in Q1 last fiscal, and 4.55 per cent during the quarter ended March 2025. Meanwhile, the company's net NPA stood at 2.57 per cent, down from 2.71 per cent during the same period last year and 2.64 per cent during the January to March quarter of 2024-25.