Phoenix Mills to buy CPP's 49% stake in retail JV for ₹5,450 crore

Press Trust of India
Jul 25 2025
The Phoenix Mills Ltd will buy a 49 per cent stake in its joint venture firm Island Star Mall Developers Pvt Ltd (ISMDPL) from CPP Investments for ₹5,450 crore as part of its growth strategy.

Post completion of this deal, the company's stake in ISMDPL will rise to 100 per cent from the current 51 per cent.

The company develops retail-led mixed-use destinations.

The company's board has approved this agreement.

"CPP Investments shall receive an aggregate cash consideration of ₹5,449.16 crore from the company and/or ISMDPL," the filing said.

The amount will be paid to CPP Investments in four tranches over a period of three years.

The Phoenix Mills might acquire 49 per cent equity stake of CPP Investments in the ISMDPL, or the JV firm could choose from options like dividend, share buyback and selective capital reduction.

The total portfolio of ISMDPL is around 4.5 million sq ft. ISMDPL owns 'Phoenix MarketCity Bengaluru' while its three subsidiaries own mix-use development in Pune, Bengaluru and Indore.

The JV firm posted a turnover of ₹919.73 crore during the last fiscal.

"The proposed transaction is aligned with the company's strategic vision to consolidate ownership in high-performing assets comprised in the ISMDPL platform, with a clear long-term growth trajectory and generate sustainable long-term value," The Phoenix Mills said.

The company's developments are spread across retail, hospitality, commercial offices, and residential asset classes across major cities.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jul 25 2025

