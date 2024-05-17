Home / Companies / News / BEML bags order worth Rs 250 cr from Northern Coalfields for dump trucks

BEML bags order worth Rs 250 cr from Northern Coalfields for dump trucks

The BH100 rear dump truck is engineered to transport payloads of up to 100 tonnes, specifically designed for the efficient handling of overburden and coal in mining operations, they said

coal mine
In a statement, BEML Ltd said, "The dumpers will be maintained under a Guaranteed Spare Parts contract for a period of five years, ensuring uninterrupted service and operational efficiency''. Representative Picture
Press Trust of India Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : May 17 2024 | 4:52 PM IST
BEML Ltd has secured an order worth Rs 250 crore from Northern Coal Fields Limited (NCL) for the supply of 28 units of BH100 rear dump trucks, the company said on Friday.

The BH100 rear dump truck is engineered to transport payloads of up to 100 tonnes, specifically designed for the efficient handling of overburden and coal in mining operations, they said.

In a statement, BEML Ltd said, "The dumpers will be maintained under a Guaranteed Spare Parts contract for a period of five years, ensuring uninterrupted service and operational efficiency. The BEML BH100 rear dump truck is renowned for its robust design, advanced features, and operational efficiency, making it a preferred choice in the mining industry."

Designed to transport payloads of up to 100 tonnes, the BH100 is ideal for heavy duty mining operations, particularly for handling overburden and coal. Engineered for fuel efficiency, the BH100 helps reduce operational costs while maintaining high performance levels, it said.

"Our contributions towards the coal sector are getting bigger, and our mission is to help coal players achieve their target of extracting more than 1 billion tonnes of coal in the country. Our BH100 rear dump truck has the capability to assist NCL in their coal extraction efforts in a significant way," Shantanu Roy, CMD of BEML Ltd was quoted as saying in the statement.

First Published: May 17 2024 | 4:52 PM IST

