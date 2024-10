State-owned NBCC said its arm Hindustan Steelworks Construction has bagged a Rs 1,000-crore contract to develop the campus of Gondwana University in Maharashtra.

In a regulatory filing, NBCC said its subsidiary Hindustan Steelworks Construction Ltd has recently been awarded a Rs 1,000-crore contract to develop the campus of Gondwana University, Gadchiroli, Maharashtra.

NBCC is mainly into project management consultancy and real estate businesses.