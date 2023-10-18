Home / Companies / News / Bengaluru-bound IndiGo flight returns to Singapore due to 'baggage error'

Bengaluru-bound IndiGo flight returns to Singapore due to 'baggage error'

Tagging IndiGo, a user on X said, "Congratulations on achieving the impossible... Singapore Bengaluru flight at 5:40 am made to turn back coz you guys forgot to offload luggage from incoming flight"

Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Oct 18 2023 | 7:54 PM IST
An IndiGo flight en route to Bengaluru returned to Singapore after take-off on Tuesday morning as the airline had forgotten to offload the baggage of passengers of an earlier flight.

"We acknowledge the baggage error on the part of our service partner at Singapore airport with respect to flight 6E 1006 operating from Singapore to Bengaluru, due to which the flight returned to origin. The passengers were kept informed of the delay and served refreshments," the airline said in a statement.

Some social media users complained about the incident.

Another X user said there was mismanagement at Singapore airport.

"@IndiGo6E horrible mismanagement at Singapore airport!6E1006 was in the air for 1.5 hours, from SIN to BLR, landed back in Singapore bec you all mixed up baggages of various flights!!!...," the user said.

Topics :IndiGoairlinesSingapore

First Published: Oct 18 2023 | 7:54 PM IST

