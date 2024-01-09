Home / Companies / News / Bharat Forge to invest Rs 1,000 cr in Tamil Nadu to enhance production

Bharat Forge to invest Rs 1,000 cr in Tamil Nadu to enhance production

The company has entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Guidance, the nodal agency of the state government as part of the Tamil Nadu Global Investors Meet 2024

The MoU is non binding and at present does not have a material impact on operations of the company, it added
Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Jan 09 2024 | 3:55 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Auto components major Bharat Forge on Tuesday said it has inked an MoU with the Tamil Nadu government to invest Rs 1,000 crore over a period of five years to expand manufacturing footprint in the state.

The company has entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Guidance, the nodal agency of the state government as part of the Tamil Nadu Global Investors Meet 2024, it said in a regulatory filing.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The MoU is non binding and at present does not have a material impact on operations of the company, it added.

Bharat Forge shares were trading 1.09 per cent up at Rs 1,271.10 apiece on BSE.

Also Read

Bharat Forge Q2FY24 result: Net profit jumps 51% YoY to Rs 214 crore

Global demand headwinds could weigh on Bharat Forge, says analysts

Balu Forge zooms 18%, nears record high on robust Sept quarter results

Tamil Nadu campaign to celebrate state's business titans, industrial legacy

Tamil Nadu, Kerala pleas on 'delay' by governor in Supreme Court on Monday

Adani Ports raises Rs 500 crore by issuing NCDs on private placement basis

Zee reported to have missed $200 mn cricket fee deadline to Disney

Big tech companies likely to continue hybrid mode of work: WeWork India CEO

CoinDCX sets aside $1 million to aid asset transfers from foreign exchanges

'Baseless, factually incorrect': Zee on reports of Sony calling off merger

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Bharat ForgeTamil NaduInvestmentCapex

First Published: Jan 09 2024 | 3:55 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story