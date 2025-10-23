BharatPe appoints ex-Paytm exec Ajit Kumar as new Chief Technology Officer

Fintech firm BharatPe on Thursday announced the appointment of Ajit Kumar as its Chief Technology Officer (CTO), effective October 23, 2025.

He takes the chair from Pankaj Goel, who stepped down in May this year.

Kumar brings in over 19 years of experience, most recently having served as Senior Vice President of Engineering at Paytm.

In his new role, he will lead BharatPe's technology strategy and innovation agenda, the company said in a statement.

"His proven experience in building scalable fintech platforms and his deep understanding of payments and UPI infrastructure will be instrumental as we continue to innovate and strengthen our technology stack," BharatPe CEO Nalin Negi said.