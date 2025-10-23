Home / Companies / News / BharatPe appoints ex-Paytm exec Ajit Kumar as new Chief Technology Officer

BharatPe appoints ex-Paytm exec Ajit Kumar as new Chief Technology Officer

Kumar brings in over 19 years of experience, most recently having served as Senior Vice President of Engineering at Paytm

BharatPe Logo
BharatPe
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 23 2025 | 9:01 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Fintech firm BharatPe on Thursday announced the appointment of Ajit Kumar as its Chief Technology Officer (CTO), effective October 23, 2025.

He takes the chair from Pankaj Goel, who stepped down in May this year.

Kumar brings in over 19 years of experience, most recently having served as Senior Vice President of Engineering at Paytm.

In his new role, he will lead BharatPe's technology strategy and innovation agenda, the company said in a statement.

"His proven experience in building scalable fintech platforms and his deep understanding of payments and UPI infrastructure will be instrumental as we continue to innovate and strengthen our technology stack," BharatPe CEO Nalin Negi said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

FSIB invites applications for Canara Bank MD & CEO after policy revamp

Biocon Biologics gets Health Canada approval for Yesintek, Yesintek I.V.

BigBasket logs strong festive sales as electronics category surges 500%

Tata Trusts moves proposal to reappoint Mehli Mistry as lifetime trustee

Glenmark Pharma to launch Ropivacaine Hydrochloride Injection USP in US

Topics :Company NewsbharatpePaytm

First Published: Oct 23 2025 | 9:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story