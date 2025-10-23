Biocon Biologics gets Health Canada approval for Yesintek, Yesintek I.V.

Yesintek approved for multiple autoimmune indications

The biosimilars are indicated for moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults and paediatric patients (6–17 years), active psoriatic arthritis in adults, and moderately to severely active Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis in adults. Health Canada’s approval is based on data demonstrating no clinically meaningful differences in efficacy, safety or immunogenicity compared with Stelara.

Shreehas Tambe, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Biocon Biologics, said: “Building on our successful US launch, this approval strengthens our presence in North America and enhances our immunology portfolio with a more affordable treatment option for Canadian patients living with chronic autoimmune conditions.”

Yesintek will be available as a subcutaneous injection in 45 mg/0.5 ml (prefilled syringe and vial) and 90 mg/ml (prefilled syringe), while Yesintek I.V. will be supplied as an intravenous solution, 130 mg/26 ml (5 mg/ml). The therapy will be offered through the My Biocon Biologics patient support programme, which provides access support for prescribed patients.

Ramy Ayad, Head of Canada at Biocon Biologics, said: “We are bringing Yesintek to Canadian patients, providing a trusted, value-driven ustekinumab biosimilar. Biocon Biologics is committed to advancing biosimilar adoption in Canada to improve outcomes for patients and deliver meaningful savings to the healthcare ecosystem.”

Company expands global biosimilars pipeline

Biocon Biologics has previously commercialised 10 biosimilars and maintains a pipeline of 20 biosimilar assets across areas including diabetology, oncology, immunology, ophthalmology and bone health. The company has commercial operations in over 120 countries and is active in both emerging and advanced markets.