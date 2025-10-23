Tata Trusts moves proposal to reappoint Mehli Mistry as lifetime trustee

The reappointment bid comes amid reports of a rift among the trustees over their tenures, with one faction reportedly aligning with Noel Tata, who became chairman after Ratan Tata’s death, and others with Mistry, who is seen as a loyalist to the latter.

According to PTI, citing sources, Mistry and three other trustees — Pramit Jhaveri, Jehangir HC Jehangir, and Darius Khambata — approved Srinivasan’s reappointment as trustee and vice-chairman of Tata Trusts on the condition that all future trustee renewals be approved unanimously, failing which their approvals would be withdrawn.

Resolution wording under scrutiny

The resolution approving lifetime trusteeship stated that “on expiry of any tenure of any trustee, that trustee will be reappointed by the concerned trust without any limit of tenure of such re-appointment, and in accordance with law,” a source told Business Standard.

The issue underscores a larger debate within Tata Trusts about governance, continuity, and legacy, as the group navigates leadership transitions following Ratan Tata’s passing.