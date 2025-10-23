Home / Companies / News / Tata Trusts moves proposal to reappoint Mehli Mistry as lifetime trustee

Tata Trusts moves proposal to reappoint Mehli Mistry as lifetime trustee

The reappointment bid comes amid reports of a rift among the trustees over their tenures, with one faction aligning with Noel Tata, who became chairman after Ratan Tata's death, and others with Mistry

CSR projects for ‘One Tata': Group firms collaborate with Tata Trusts
Mistry’s term at the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust and Sir Ratan Tata Trust — the two core trusts holding a majority stake in Tata Sons — expires on October 28.
Rahul Goreja New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 23 2025 | 7:21 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Tata Trusts has proposed the reappointment of Mehli Mistry as a lifetime trustee, just days before his three-year term ends, PTI reported on Thursday. Mistry’s term at the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust and Sir Ratan Tata Trust — the two core trusts holding a majority stake in Tata Sons — expires on October 28.
 

Rift among trustees over tenure and control

The reappointment bid comes amid reports of a rift among the trustees over their tenures, with one faction reportedly aligning with Noel Tata, who became chairman after Ratan Tata’s death, and others with Mistry, who is seen as a loyalist to the latter.
 
Mistry is also related to the Shapoorji Pallonji family, which holds around 18 per cent stake in Tata Sons, the holding firm of the salt-to-software conglomerate. The proposal follows the appointment of industrialist Venu Srinivasan as a lifetime trustee earlier this week.

Unanimous approval clause sparks division

According to PTI, citing sources, Mistry and three other trustees — Pramit Jhaveri, Jehangir HC Jehangir, and Darius Khambata — approved Srinivasan’s reappointment as trustee and vice-chairman of Tata Trusts on the condition that all future trustee renewals be approved unanimously, failing which their approvals would be withdrawn.
 
The Mistry faction’s demand highlights a division among trustees over the interpretation of the lifetime trusteeship resolution, approved last year after Ratan Tata's death. One group believes a trustee’s term must be renewed before receiving lifetime status, while another argues that lifetime trusteeship should follow automatically at the end of a trustee’s term, according to a Business Standard report.
 

Resolution wording under scrutiny

The resolution approving lifetime trusteeship stated that “on expiry of any tenure of any trustee, that trustee will be reappointed by the concerned trust without any limit of tenure of such re-appointment, and in accordance with law,” a source told Business Standard.
 
The issue underscores a larger debate within Tata Trusts about governance, continuity, and legacy, as the group navigates leadership transitions following Ratan Tata’s passing.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Glenmark Pharma to launch Ropivacaine Hydrochloride Injection USP in US

TVS unveils Norton superbike sketch; JLR's McGovern joins design team

US govt shutdown has not affected consumer sentiment, says Unilever CEO

Choice International adds ₹635 cr AUM through strategic acquisitions

Maruti Suzuki's Jimny 5-door crosses 100K export milestone globally

Topics :Tata TrustsMehli Kersasp MistryTata TrustRatan TataBS Web Reports

First Published: Oct 23 2025 | 7:06 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story