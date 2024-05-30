Home / Companies / News / Bharti Airtel appoints Sharat Sinha as Airtel Business CEO, effective Jun 3

Bharti Airtel appoints Sharat Sinha as Airtel Business CEO, effective Jun 3

In this role, Sinha will report to Gopal Vittal and will be a part of the Airtel Management Board, according to a release

Airtel, Bharti Airtel
A signage of Bharti Airtel in Mumbai.Photographer: Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 4:00 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel has appointed Sharat Sinha as the CEO of Airtel Business with effect from June 3, 2024.

In this role, Sinha will report to Gopal Vittal and will be a part of the Airtel Management Board, according to a release.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Sinha joins Airtel Business from Checkpoint Software Technologies, where he served as President of Asia Pacific.

A seasoned technology professional, he has also worked with Palo Alto Networks, Cisco, and VMWare in various leadership roles. His early experiences in Ericsson and VSNL have also given him a sound telecom background, the release added.
 

Gopal Vittal, CEO and MD of Bharti Airtel exuded confidence that Sinha's broad global experience in product management and business leadership across many global technology companies will provide tremendous firepower to Airtel's ambitions in rapidly growing the company's portfolio across connectivity and adjacencies.

In June last year, Airtel announced the exit of the Chief Executive Officer of Bharti Airtel's enterprise arm Airtel Business, Ajay Chitkara. Following this, Bharti Airtel restructured leadership in the enterprise arm by dividing it into three segments -- Global business led by Vani Venkatesh, Domestic business led by Ganesh Lakshminarayanan, and Nxtra Data Centers led by Ashish Arora.

Also Read

Bharti Hexacom IPO allotment to be finalised today: Check status, GMP, more

Bharti Airtel to allot 3.86 million equity shares to certain FCCB holders

Bharti Airtel's Africa unit posts loss of Rs 760 crore in March quarter

Bharti Airtel surges 2% on mixed bag of Q4 performance

Bharti Airtel Q4FY24 results: Net profit drops 31% to Rs 2,071 crore

Oyo posts maiden profitable year with Rs 100 cr PAT in FY24: Ritesh Agarwal

B2B fintech Vegapay raises $5.5 mn; co. to fund team expansion, operations

At Rs 100 crore, OYO posts FY24 as maiden profitable fiscal: Ritesh Agarwal

Govt asks pharma company chiefs to submit undertaking on ethical practices

JioCinema sets streaming viewership record with 620 mn reach in IPL 2024

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Bharti AirtelBharti Airtel boardtelecom servicestelecom sector in India

First Published: May 30 2024 | 4:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story