RBI plans to announce host of regulations in FY25: Annual report

From the expected credit loss model for asset classification to interest rates, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will be announcing far-reaching regulatory measures in 2024-25 for the financial sector with a view to making regulations principle-based and proportionate to the scale of systemic risk rather than entity-oriented.

“Several regulatory and supervisory measures will be undertaken in 2024-25 to further strengthen financial intermediaries,” RBI said in its annual report for 2023-24.

The regulator will comprehensively review the regulations related to income recognition, asset classification, and provisioning norms for regulated entities and the framework for stressed asset resolution across all regulated entities.

RBI said there will be a harmonised set of prudential guidelines for all regulated entities (REs) undertaking project finance. The regulator has already announced a draft paper on project finance where it proposed to increase standard asset provisioning for under-construction projects to 5 per cent from the present level, attracting huge resistance from banks.

In January last year, draft norms on the expected credit loss (ECL) model were published by the RBI. At present, banks follow an incurred credit loss approach for bad loans. Guidelines on ECL norms are also expected this year. These norms are expected to increase provisioning requirements for banks, albeit in a phased manner.

“…a comprehensive review of the extant regulatory instructions on interest rates on advances across REs,” the annual report said.

Regulations are also likely on the issuance of the Securitisation of Stressed Assets Framework in FY25.

Regulations are also expected on climate finance.

“…efforts towards enhancing awareness, building capacity, and fostering collaboration among stakeholders to address effectively the multifaceted challenges of climate change for the financial system,” the report said.

The central bank will also expand the scope for central bank digital currency – the pilot of which was started in 2022.

“The Reserve Bank would expand the scope of ongoing pilots in e₹-R and e₹-W in 2024-25 by incorporating various use cases as well as new designs, technological considerations and more participants, besides launching a full-scale public tech platform with more financial institutions/data service providers and product offerings,” the central bank said.

During 2024-25, RBI would also review the priority sector lending guidelines and work towards the formulation of the next iteration of the National Strategy for Financial Inclusion (NSFI) for the period 2025-30.

For urban cooperative banks (UCBs), a revised supervisory action framework (SAF) under the nomenclature prompt corrective action (PCA) framework is under consideration. The regulator said the aim is to further streamline and facilitate timely supervisory intervention to enable UCBs to initiate and implement remedial measures to restore their financial healt