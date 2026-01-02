Bharti gained most among India's top biz groups in 2025; Tatas stay ahead

The Bharti group, which owns and operates telecom firm Bharti Airtel, in calendar year 2025 was the biggest gainer among the country’s top business conglomerates.

The combined market capitalisation of its three group companies was up 37.3 per cent last year to ₹14.7 trillion from ₹10.7 trillion at the end of December 2024.

This puts the country’s third-biggest family-owned conglomerate behind the Tata and Mukesh Ambani-led groups, ahead of those of the Adanis, the Bajajs, Kumar Mangalam Birla, and the Mahindras.

All three Bharti group companies outperformed in CY25 but the biggest gain came from Bharti Airtel, the flagship.

The telecom operator’s market capitalisation was up 40.1 per cent to ₹12.67 trillion from ₹9.05 trillion at the end of December 2025.

The combined market capitalisation of the country’s 10 biggest family-owned business groups was up 10 per cent to ₹126.4 trillion from ₹114.9 trillion at the end of CY24.

Anil Agarwal-owned Vedanta was the second-biggest gainer and the combined market capitalisation of the group’s three listed companies was up 36.3 per cent to around ₹5 trillion from ₹3.67 trillion at the end of CY24.