Home / Companies / News / Vodafone Idea slapped with ₹638 crore GST penalty, plans legal challenge

Vodafone Idea slapped with ₹638 crore GST penalty, plans legal challenge

A day after getting major AGR dues relief, Vodafone Idea was slapped with a ₹637.9-crore GST penalty for alleged tax short payment

Just a day ahead of the hurriedly called Vodafone Idea (Vi) meeting meant to soothe the nerves of investors amid the company's sliding stock price and a negative narrative around it, the telco announced a $3.6-billion (Rs 30,000 crore) deal with glob
Vi said the order was issued by the Office of the Additional Commissioner, Central GST (CGST), Ahmedabad South, under Section 74 of the CGST Act, 2017.
Rahul Goreja New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 01 2026 | 6:49 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
Vodafone Idea (Vi) has received a goods and services tax (GST) penalty order of ₹637.9 crore due to the alleged short payment of tax and excess availment of input tax credit, the telecom operator said on Thursday.
 
The order was issued by the Office of the Additional Commissioner, Central GST (CGST), Ahmedabad South, under Section 74 of the CGST Act, 2017, it added.
 
The company, however, disputed the order, saying that it will take appropriate legal action against it. It also said that the maximum financial impact of the order would be limited to the extent of tax demand, interest and penalty levied. 
 
The penalty follows close on the heels of a major relief for the debt-laden telecom operator, after the Union Cabinet on Wednesday decided to freeze its Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR) dues, and granted it a five-year payment moratorium.
 
On Wednesday, Vi also said that it has reached a revised agreement with its promoter group, UK-based Vodafone Group, to recover up to ₹5,386 crore in liabilities linked to the 2017 merger of Vodafone India and Idea Cellular.
 
Under the arrangement, Vodafone Group and other promoters will infuse ₹2,307 crore in cash into the Indian company over the next 12 months. Apart from this, Vodafone Group shareholders will also set aside 3.28 billion Vodafone Idea shares for five years, which can be sold at the company’s direction. The funds raised from this sale will also go to Vodafone Idea.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Hyundai Motor India records 6.6% sales growth to 58,702 units in Dec

Festive demand lifts Audi India's retail sales to 4,510 units in 2025

Renault India reports 33.4% jump in sales to 3,845 units in December

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles records 14.1% jump in December sales

Food services provider Compass India looks to tap into travel retail

Topics :Vodafone IdeaGSTCGST actTax disputeBS Web Reports

First Published: Jan 01 2026 | 6:41 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story