Bhel-Hitachi receives Khavda Nagpur HVDC project from Power Grid Corp

State-owned engineering firm Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (Bhel) on Monday said it has, along with Hitachi Energy India, secured an order for Khavda Nagpur HVDC (hight voltage direct current transmission) project from Power Grid Corporation.

The order was awarded by Power Grid Corporation of India on behalf of its Project SPV (special purpose vehicle) company.

According the filing, the order is to design and execute the 800kV, 6,000 MW, 1,200 km High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) terminal stations to evacuate renewable energy from Khavda in Gujarat to Nagpur in Maharashtra.

The order will be executed by 2029.

Power Grid Corporation secured Khavda Phase V: Part A Power Transmission, the first-ever HVDC project tendered through a tariff-based competitive bidding (TBCB) process and subsequently selected Bhel and Hitachi Energy India for the implementation of bi-directional parallel HVDC bipoles and associated AC substations for power evacuation.

This project is part of the interstate transmission system (ISTS) for evacuating 8 GW of renewable energy under Phase V: Part A from the Khavda Renewable Energy Zone in Gujarat, feeding into the country's 500 GW renewable evacuation and transmission plan.