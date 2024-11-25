Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / News / Bhel-Hitachi receives Khavda Nagpur HVDC project from Power Grid Corp

Bhel-Hitachi receives Khavda Nagpur HVDC project from Power Grid Corp

The order was awarded by Power Grid Corporation of India on behalf of its Project SPV (special purpose vehicle) company

electricity
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 25 2024 | 9:12 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

State-owned engineering firm Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (Bhel) on Monday said it has, along with Hitachi Energy India, secured an order for Khavda Nagpur HVDC (hight voltage direct current transmission) project from Power Grid Corporation.

The order was awarded by Power Grid Corporation of India on behalf of its Project SPV (special purpose vehicle) company.

According the filing, the order is to design and execute the 800kV, 6,000 MW, 1,200 km High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) terminal stations to evacuate renewable energy from Khavda in Gujarat to Nagpur in Maharashtra.

The order will be executed by 2029.

Power Grid Corporation secured Khavda Phase V: Part A Power Transmission, the first-ever HVDC project tendered through a tariff-based competitive bidding (TBCB) process and subsequently selected Bhel and Hitachi Energy India for the implementation of bi-directional parallel HVDC bipoles and associated AC substations for power evacuation.

This project is part of the interstate transmission system (ISTS) for evacuating 8 GW of renewable energy under Phase V: Part A from the Khavda Renewable Energy Zone in Gujarat, feeding into the country's 500 GW renewable evacuation and transmission plan.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

BHEL Q2 results: Net profit jumps to Rs 106 cr on higher revenues

Q2 results today: Airtel, Adani Power and BHEL among 168 to post earnings

BHEL share gains 3% on bagging Rs 6,100-crore thermal power order from NTPC

PFC pays Rs 462 cr final dividend for 2023-24 to govt; BHEL pays Rs 55 cr

Bhel wins thermal projects worth Rs 11,000 crore from Adani Power

Topics :BhelHitachiNagpur

First Published: Nov 25 2024 | 8:59 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story