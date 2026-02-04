Associate Sponsors

Co-sponsor

Home / Companies / News / BHEL secures ₹1,200-1,500 crore project from Hindalco Industries

BHEL secures ₹1,200-1,500 crore project from Hindalco Industries

BHEL said a letter of intent (LOI) in this regard has been received from Aditya Aluminium, Hindalco Industries

BHEL
The project is to be executed at Lapanga, Sambalpur in Odisha in a span of about 3 years, BHEL said in a regulatory filing.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 04 2026 | 2:27 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

State-owned BHEL on Wednesday said it has secured an order in the range of Rs 1,200-1,500 crore from Hindalco Industries.

BHEL said a letter of intent (LOI) in this regard has been received from Aditya Aluminium, Hindalco Industries.

The scope of work includes design, engineering, manufacture, supply up to site, unloading & storage, erection, commissioning and performance guarantee test for 2 x 150 megawatt BTG (boiler, turbine, and generator) package excluding civil work.

The project is to be executed at Lapanga, Sambalpur in Odisha in a span of about 3 years, BHEL said in a regulatory filing.

Under Ministry of Heavy Industries, BHEL is one of India's largest engineering and manufacturing enterprises in the energy and infrastructure sectors, and a leading power equipment manufacturer globally.

The company provides a comprehensive portfolio of products, systems and services to players in power, transmission, transportation, renewables, water, defence & aerospace, oil & gas, among others.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Ikea FY25 loss widens to ₹1,325 cr, revenue down 3.3% to ₹1,749.5 cr

KFC India operator Devyani International promotes CFO Manish Dawar to CEO

Alphabet plans Bengaluru expansion for 20,000 jobs amid H-1B visa curbs

M&M bags order to supply 35,000 Scorpio Pik Ups to Indonesia's Agrinas

'No drama': Nvidia's Jensen Huang says OpenAI investment plan on track

Topics :BhelHindalcoHindalco Industries

First Published: Feb 04 2026 | 2:27 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story