BigBasket appoints Seshu Kumar Tirumala as chief operating officer

Tata-owned quick commerce (qcom) platform BigBasket on Thursday said it appointed Seshu Kumar Tirumala Chief Operating Officer (COO)

In his new role, Tirumala will lead operations and play an important role in driving execution as the company continues to strengthen its business.

He began working with BigBasket in 2014, starting off as the National Head for Buying & Merchandising and later rising to Chief Buying and Merchandising Officer. In these roles, he built the company’s merchandising, sourcing, and category management capabilities. The company noted that under his leadership, BigBasket’s private label business grew to contribute nearly 40 per cent of total sales, making it the largest private label portfolio in Indian ecommerce.

He also spearheaded the direct farmer sourcing network, helping establish an agri infrastructure through collection centres and farm partnerships across the country. Commenting on the development, Hari Menon, founder and chief executive officer of the firm said, “Seshu has played an important role in building many of the capabilities that have shaped BigBasket’s growth over the years, from our private label business to our farmer sourcing network. His deep understanding of the business and strong track record of execution make him well suited for this role. We are pleased to see him take on this expanded responsibility.” Seshu Kumar Tirumala, the newly-appointed COO himself said, “Having spent more than a decade helping shape BigBasket’s sourcing and merchandising capabilities, I am excited to take on this broader role.