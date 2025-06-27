Home / Companies / News / Biocon Biologics to launch Eylea biosimilar Yesafili in Canada next month

Biocon Biologics to launch Eylea biosimilar Yesafili in Canada next month

Yesafili is the first Eylea biosimilar approved in Canada and Biocon Biologics' 10th commercialised biosimilar, with launch scheduled for July 4 across the country

Biocon Biologics, Biocon logo
Yesafili is a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) inhibitor indicated for treating several retinal conditions that cause visual impairment | Photo: X@BioconBiologics
Aneeka Chatterjee
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 27 2025 | 5:32 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Biocon Biologics, a subsidiary of Biocon Ltd, has received approval from Health Canada for Yesafili (aflibercept), a biosimilar to Eylea, marking the first such approval for an Eylea biosimilar in the country. The authorisation, granted via a Notice of Compliance (NOC), covers both vial and prefilled syringe formats (2 mg/0.05 mL). Yesafili is set to launch in Canada on July 4.
 
Shreehas Tambe, chief executive officer and managing director, Biocon Biologics, said: “The approval of Yesafili by Health Canada—the first biosimilar to Eylea in Canada—is a proud moment for Biocon Biologics. We are excited that in July, Canada will be the first country where we will launch Yesafili, making it our 10th biosimilar to be commercialised worldwide. This milestone reflects our science-driven innovation, global commercialisation strength and continued commitment to expanding access to high-quality, affordable biologics for patients across the globe.” 
 
Yesafili is a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) inhibitor indicated for treating several retinal conditions that cause visual impairment. These include neovascular (wet) age-related macular degeneration (AMD), macular oedema resulting from central or branch retinal vein occlusion (CRVO and BRVO), diabetic macular oedema (DME), and myopic choroidal neovascularisation (myopic CNV).
 
Furthermore, the company said the approval is based on a comprehensive package of analytical, nonclinical and clinical data, confirming that Yesafili is highly similar with no clinically meaningful differences to Eylea regarding quality, safety and efficacy.
 
In April this year, Yesafili received approval for launch in the United States. In May 2024, the US Food and Drug Administration approved Yesafili.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Adani fastest-growing Indian brand in 2025; value up by 82%: Report

Aurobindo Pharma recalls over 4,600 bottles of painkiller in US market

PhysicsWallah, CSC Academy to set up digital university for rural learners

Tata Sons, Trusts to set up a new Trust for long term care of AI victims

Wakefit Innovations files draft papers with Sebi; seeks to raise ₹ 468 cr

Topics :BioconhealthPharma sector

First Published: Jun 27 2025 | 5:32 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story