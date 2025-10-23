Home / Companies / News / US govt shutdown has not affected consumer sentiment, says Unilever CEO

US govt shutdown has not affected consumer sentiment, says Unilever CEO

The group's underlying sales in North America grew 5.5% in the third quarter

Fernando Fernandez
Fernandez told reporters that Unilever's success in North America was down to great execution, tapping into clear consumer trends, such as wellbeing, and having a portfolio well-suited to Gen Z and millennial consumers.
Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 23 2025 | 6:32 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Unilever has not seen a significant impact on consumer sentiment so far from the government shutdown in its key US market, the CEO of the consumer goods company said on Thursday.
 
The shutdown is entering its fourth week amid a deadlock over funding, raising concerns among businesses about potential disruptions to consumer spending, travel and financial activities such as initial public offerings.
 
"We see a clear bifurcation in the market there between households that own stocks and households that don't own stocks ... I believe this explains probably the resilience of our premium portfolio in the US," Fernando Fernandez told analysts in a post-earnings conference call.
 
TAPPING INTO CONSUMER TRENDS
 
The group's underlying sales in North America grew 5.5% in the third quarter, marking a fifth consecutive quarter of volume-led growth, as the owner of Dove and TRESemme haircare products has invested heavily in higher-margin premium beauty and personal care products in the local market, attracting more affluent consumers.
 
Fernandez told reporters that Unilever's success in North America was down to great execution, tapping into clear consumer trends, such as wellbeing, and having a portfolio well-suited to Gen Z and millennial consumers.
 
He said Unilever was convinced that focusing on premium goods was the right strategy and noted that the company's three fastest-growing customers - Amazon, Walmart and Dollar General - showed that Unilever can still reach less wealthy consumers.
 
"The fact that we are growing in Walmart and Dollar General reflects also that our portfolio is well-suited for more cash-strapped and value-conscious consumers," Fernandez said.
 
The shutdown, however, did force Unilever earlier this week to push back on the timing of its ice cream business spin-off.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Choice International adds ₹635 cr AUM through strategic acquisitions

Maruti Suzuki's Jimny 5-door crosses 100K export milestone globally

Hero MotoCorp enters UK market, partners with MotoGB for distribution

Premier Energies enters transformer manufacturing with 51% Transcon stake

BLS Intl bags visa outsourcing contract from Cyprus embassy in Kazakhstan

Topics :Company NewsHindustan UnileverUS govt shutdownCEOUnilever

First Published: Oct 23 2025 | 6:32 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story