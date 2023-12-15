Home / Companies / News / Biocon considers selling generic API biz; turn into biosimilar major

Biocon considers selling generic API biz; turn into biosimilar major

The generic API business has been one of the primary businesses for Biocon, however, in recent years, the segment's contribution towards the company's consolidated financials has declined

Representational image
BS Web Team New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 15 2023 | 09:45 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Pharma major Bicocon is considering a plan to sell its generic active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) business to reduce its overall debt, according to a report in ET reported.

Citing its sources, the ET report said, "Discussions with investment banks have taken place but the plan (for sale of generic API business) is still on the drawing board."

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


Importantly, Biocon has dismissed the news of sale plans for the API business. Responding to a query about the plan, a company spokesperson said, "Biocon would not like to comment on baseless rumours and market speculation."


Significance of the generic API business for Biocon

The generic API business has been one of the primary businesses for Biocon, however, in recent years, the segment's contribution towards the company's consolidated financials has declined. Moreover, the company, in a strategic move, has taken steps towards becoming a global biosimilar major, the ET report said. Biosimilars were 50 per cent of Biocon's topline of Rs 11,550 crore in financial year 2022-23, the report added.


Biocon's bet on biosimilars

Biocon has made a huge bet on biosimilars. To this end, the company acquired a portfolio of drugs from global drug major Viatris for $3.34 billion in November last year. Biocon Biologics took a $1.2 billion loan to complete this acquisition. This deal was funded by debt taken by Biocon Ltd and Biocon Biologics.


What are biosimilars?

A biosimilar, as the name suggests, is a medicine that is very close in structure and function to a biological medicine. A biologic, or biologic drug is a medicine made in a living system, such as yeast, bacteria, or animal cells, according to cancer.org.

Notably, generic drugs and biosimilars are different. A generic drug is an exact copy of a brand name drug and works the same way as their brand name drugs do.

Also Read

Biocon Biologics expands to over 70 countries, enters emerging markets

Who is Amol Muzumdar? Mumbaikar likely to be new coach of Women in Blue

Biosimilars growth props up Biocon Q2 PAT by 168% to Rs 126 crore

Biocon Biologics gets positive opinion from EMA for ophthalmology product

Sun Pharma Q1 net profit drops 2% YoY, Revenue up 11%; US sales at $471 mn

Indian envoy to US discusses technology partnership with IBM CEO Krishna

Why large consumer brands have a lot at stake in Disney, Sony deals

Go Air troubles mount as billionaire-backed Indian airline nears collapse

RBI asks Religare to submit fresh application for stake transfer of RHDFCL

Dr Reddy's becomes 1st Indian pharma firm on Dow Jones Sustainability index

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :biocon stockBioconBiocon revenuesBiocon USFDA approvalKiran Mazumdar ShawKiran Mazumdar-Shawpharmaceutical firmspharma sctorsBS Web Reports

First Published: Dec 15 2023 | 09:45 AM IST

Explore News

Companies

Foxconn set to open its first iPhone assembly plant in Bengaluru in April

Vedanta Resources secures debt refinancing worth $1.25 billion: Report

Technology News

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro to get on-device AI for live translation: Report

WhatsApp rolls out feature to pin messages within one-on-one, group chats

India News

Delhi AQI: Air quality in several parts of Delhi 'very poor' on Thursday

Main conspirator somebody else in Parliament security breach: Report

Economy News

India-US relationship has moved in positive direction, says USISPF chief

Here to enhance partnership between EFTA, India: Norway's trade minister

Next Story