Reliance Consumer Products eyes pet food market with steep price cuts

The products will be rolled out across general trade outlets and semi-urban stores in tier-2 hubs, signalling Reliance’s intent to tap into the expanding pet care segment driven by rising pet ownership and a shift towards premium food products.

A familiar Reliance playbook

The move mirrors Reliance’s long-standing strategy of slashing prices to rapidly scale new businesses. From Jio’s disruptive telecom launch in 2016 to Campa Cola’s re-entry into the beverages market and JioCinema’s low-cost streaming plans, the conglomerate has repeatedly used aggressive pricing to build mass adoption.

Campa Cola's beverages are sold 20-40 per cent cheaper than competitors across soft drinks, juices, energy drinks, water and staples, forcing rivals to ramp up promotions, revise margins or introduce lower-priced packs.

Last year, JioCinema cut prices for its premium ad-free subscription to ₹29 per month for individuals and ₹89 for a family plan, nearly half of its original rates. The platform previously streamed the Indian Premier League (IPL) for free to attract users, undercutting Disney+ Hotstar, which offered IPL access on plans starting at ₹299 in 2022.