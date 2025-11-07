Birla Corporation Q2 net profit at ₹90.48 crore on higher cement sales

M P Birla Group flagship Birla Corporation recorded a consolidated net profit attributable to owners of Rs 90.48 crore in the July–September quarter (Q2FY26), compared to a net loss of Rs 25.19 crore in the year-ago period.

The company attributed the turnaround to improved profitability in both its cement and jute divisions.

However, the net profit was lower than the previous quarter’s figure of Rs 119.57 crore.

What factors impacted Birla Corporation’s cement sales in Q2?

The company said cement sales during the quarter were affected by excessive rainfall in its key markets, subdued prices, and market disruptions following GST changes in September 2025.

In a statement, Birla Corporation said it focused on consolidating market share across all key regions and registered a 7 per cent growth in cement sales by volume, driven by its portfolio of premium products. Consolidated revenue in Q2FY26 stood at Rs 2,233.44 crore, up 13.4 per cent from the year-ago period. In the previous quarter, consolidated revenue had been Rs 2,486.16 crore. What did management say about the quarterly performance? Commenting on the results, Sandip Ghose, managing director and chief executive officer, said, “The company was able to overcome headwinds from multiple directions to deliver a resilient performance, which boosts confidence in the robustness of our strategies.”

How did demand and pricing vary across regions? Demand in northern and central India remained stable during the quarter, but prices in the central region dropped by Rs 3–5 per bag due to intense competition. Demand in the east was weak, except in Bihar, where pre-election activity boosted cement sales. Demand in Maharashtra showed an uptick but did not help raise prices, while in Telangana, prices fell by Rs 7–10 per bag, the company said. What is the company’s outlook for the coming quarter? The management expects cement demand to revive in the three months to December, supported by government capital expenditure on infrastructure, leading to a year-on-year volume growth of 4–5 per cent in the December quarter.