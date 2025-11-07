Home / Companies / News / Birla Corporation Q2 net profit at ₹90.48 crore on higher cement sales

Birla Corporation Q2 net profit at ₹90.48 crore on higher cement sales

Birla Corporation posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 90.48 crore in Q2FY26, aided by improved performance in its cement and jute divisions, even as rainfall and price pressure weighed on margins

Birla Corporation
In a statement, Birla Corporation said it focused on consolidating market share across all key regions and registered a 7 per cent growth in cement sales by volume, driven by its portfolio of premium products. (Company image)
Ishita Ayan Dutt Kolkata
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 07 2025 | 6:35 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
M P Birla Group flagship Birla Corporation recorded a consolidated net profit attributable to owners of Rs 90.48 crore in the July–September quarter (Q2FY26), compared to a net loss of Rs 25.19 crore in the year-ago period.
 
The company attributed the turnaround to improved profitability in both its cement and jute divisions.
 
However, the net profit was lower than the previous quarter’s figure of Rs 119.57 crore.
 
What factors impacted Birla Corporation’s cement sales in Q2?
 
The company said cement sales during the quarter were affected by excessive rainfall in its key markets, subdued prices, and market disruptions following GST changes in September 2025.
 
In a statement, Birla Corporation said it focused on consolidating market share across all key regions and registered a 7 per cent growth in cement sales by volume, driven by its portfolio of premium products.
 
Consolidated revenue in Q2FY26 stood at Rs 2,233.44 crore, up 13.4 per cent from the year-ago period. In the previous quarter, consolidated revenue had been Rs 2,486.16 crore.
 
What did management say about the quarterly performance?
 
Commenting on the results, Sandip Ghose, managing director and chief executive officer, said, “The company was able to overcome headwinds from multiple directions to deliver a resilient performance, which boosts confidence in the robustness of our strategies.”
 
How did demand and pricing vary across regions?
 
Demand in northern and central India remained stable during the quarter, but prices in the central region dropped by Rs 3–5 per bag due to intense competition. Demand in the east was weak, except in Bihar, where pre-election activity boosted cement sales.
 
Demand in Maharashtra showed an uptick but did not help raise prices, while in Telangana, prices fell by Rs 7–10 per bag, the company said.
 
What is the company’s outlook for the coming quarter?
 
The management expects cement demand to revive in the three months to December, supported by government capital expenditure on infrastructure, leading to a year-on-year volume growth of 4–5 per cent in the December quarter.
 
How did the jute division perform in Q2FY26?
 
The jute division reported improved operational efficiency and a sharp increase in sales volume, helping it post a cash profit of Rs 5 crore in the September quarter against a loss of Rs 2 crore in the same period last year.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Hexaware acquires CyberSolve for $66 mn to strengthen cybersecurity play

Premium

Coal India fast-tracks solar expansion, aims for 3 GW capacity by 2029

NTPC Green Energy to raise ₹1,500 crore via NCD issue on November 11

Adani Power won Bihar's 2,400 MW Bhagalpur project with lowest bid

Swiggy board clears ₹10,000-cr fundraising plan amid growing competition

Topics :Company NewsBirla GroupBirla CorporationQ2 results

First Published: Nov 07 2025 | 6:27 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story