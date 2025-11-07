NTPC Green Energy to raise ₹1,500 crore via NCD issue on November 11

NTPC Green Energy on Friday said it will raise Rs 1,500 crore through issuance of unsecured non-convertible debentures on November 11, 2025 on private placement basis.
Proceeds shall be utilised for, inter alia, financing capital expenditure, including refinancing and recoupment of capital expenditure already incurred by the company, as well as for extending such financing for capital expenditure to its subsidiaries and joint ventures through inter-corporate loans, and for other general corporate purposes, the company said in a regulatory filing.
According to the filing, NTPC Green Energy Ltd has decided to issue unsecured non-convertible debentures of Rs 1,500 crore on November 11, 2025, through private placement at a coupon of 7.01 per cent per annum for a tenor of 10 years 1 day, maturing on November 12, 2035, under the board resolution dated April 29, 2025.
This is the first issue of debentures under the mentioned approval.
The debentures are proposed to be listed on NSE.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app