NTPC Green Energy to raise ₹1,500 crore via NCD issue on November 11

The debentures are proposed to be listed on NSE

NTPC Green Energy
Proceeds shall be utilised for, inter alia, financing capital expenditure, including refinancing and recoupment of capital expenditure already incurred by the company, as well as for extending such financing for capital expenditure to its subsidiarie
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 07 2025 | 5:47 PM IST
NTPC Green Energy on Friday said it will raise Rs 1,500 crore through issuance of unsecured non-convertible debentures on November 11, 2025 on private placement basis.

Proceeds shall be utilised for, inter alia, financing capital expenditure, including refinancing and recoupment of capital expenditure already incurred by the company, as well as for extending such financing for capital expenditure to its subsidiaries and joint ventures through inter-corporate loans, and for other general corporate purposes, the company said in a regulatory filing.

According to the filing, NTPC Green Energy Ltd has decided to issue unsecured non-convertible debentures of Rs 1,500 crore on November 11, 2025, through private placement at a coupon of 7.01 per cent per annum for a tenor of 10 years 1 day, maturing on November 12, 2035, under the board resolution dated April 29, 2025.

This is the first issue of debentures under the mentioned approval.

The debentures are proposed to be listed on NSE.

First Published: Nov 07 2025 | 5:47 PM IST

