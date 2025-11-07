Coal India fast-tracks solar expansion, aims for 3 GW capacity by 2029

Coal India Ltd (CIL) is fast-tracking its solar energy plans and aims to scale up capacity to 3,000 megawatts (MW) over the next four to five years as part of its long-term energy transition. The move is a key element of the state-owned miner’s diversification strategy amid India’s broader shift towards cleaner energy.

What did Coal India’s outgoing chairman say about the solar expansion?

Addressing employees at Coal India’s Foundation Day ceremony on his last day in office on 1 November, former Chairman and Managing Director P M Prasad said the company’s renewable energy push had gathered strong momentum and would soon cross the one-gigawatt (GW) mark with major projects in Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh nearing award.

“Solar is doing well. The journey has started well. Within the next four to five years, we will achieve 3,000 MW solar capacity,” Prasad said. How much solar capacity has Coal India installed so far? Coal India currently has 210 MW of solar capacity installed and an additional 300 MW under execution. The tenders for 875 MW of upcoming projects in Rajasthan are in the final stage of evaluation and likely to be finalised within a month or two, according to Prasad. “Right now, 210 megawatts are installed, 300 are underway. The 875 MW project in Rajasthan will be awarded maybe in a month or two. Once it is in place, we will be crossing 1 gigawatt,” he said.

What other solar projects are in progress? The company’s 500 MW solar project in Uttar Pradesh is also progressing well and is expected to be concluded soon after the tendering process is completed. Prasad said the progress on the solar front is part of a broader energy-transition and business-diversification strategy, which is now “coming into shape” after several years of groundwork. How is Coal India diversifying beyond coal? The company is gradually diversifying beyond coal into renewables, fertilisers, and critical minerals to build new revenue streams. “Our focus has to be energy transition and business diversification. In the next five years or at most a decade, we have to prove that we can earn revenues beyond coal,” Prasad said.